Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.15. 126,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,534. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0584 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

