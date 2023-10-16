Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 245 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,594 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 685,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,066. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $93.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.