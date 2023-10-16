Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 77,726 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,726 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned 0.45% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 135,587 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 172,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,956. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $46.96.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

