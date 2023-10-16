Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 7,895 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

