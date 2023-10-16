Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,716,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,009,818. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

