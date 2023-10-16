Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 13,111 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,111 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 55,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,742,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,906,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

