Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,944 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $102,575,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 434,508 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $73.65. 139,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

