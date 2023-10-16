Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,983 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Gentex by 71.6% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 58,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 23.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 975,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187,420 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 926,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,557. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $23.76 and a twelve month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.04 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

