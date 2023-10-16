Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 381 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.8% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $72.68. 3,939,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,286. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $70.95 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

