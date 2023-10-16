Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 492 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SEI Investments by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 15.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SEI Investments by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,732. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $158,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

