Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 5,586 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $32.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,390,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,779. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

