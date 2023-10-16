Valley National Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 2.4 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.58. 283,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.