Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2,600.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VXF opened at $139.78 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $126.59 and a 52-week high of $157.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

