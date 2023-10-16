Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,202.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,543,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,085 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.64. 383,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,386. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

