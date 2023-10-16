Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.66. 374,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,420. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.72 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

