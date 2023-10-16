Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s 4th Largest Position

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown owned 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 61,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 124,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,494. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

