Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Johnson Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 36.9% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned 0.96% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $269,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VV. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,110,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter.

VV traded up $2.29 on Monday, hitting $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 58,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,725. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.26 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

