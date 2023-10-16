Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,378,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,642 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.86.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
