Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,378,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,536,642 shares.The stock last traded at $53.99 and had previously closed at $54.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,699,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $170,415,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,651,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,464,000 after purchasing an additional 376,737 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

