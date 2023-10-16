Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) is Means Investment CO. Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,464 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $27,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 53,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,772. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $93.38 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.