Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.24. 29,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,112. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $168.00 and a 1 year high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

