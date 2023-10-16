Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. 1,361,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,093,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.34 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

