Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $57,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after buying an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after purchasing an additional 91,157 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 542,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,111. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

