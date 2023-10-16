Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $400.47. 1,740,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,024. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.13 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

