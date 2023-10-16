Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $400.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $404.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.13 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

