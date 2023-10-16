Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stake Raised by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 135.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 504.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $92.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.