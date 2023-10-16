Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,047,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned 1.16% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $303,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Invst LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,667. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.