Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,044. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.29 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

