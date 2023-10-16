Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $215.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.42 and a 200-day moving average of $214.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $182.29 and a 52 week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

