Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is First National Corp MA ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $21,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,842,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $127.88. 22,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,288. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.