Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.4% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,634,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,634,000 after acquiring an additional 38,290 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 288,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.05. 583,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,774. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day moving average of $140.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Value ETF
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.