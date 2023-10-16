Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.85

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 164997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.72 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,203,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

