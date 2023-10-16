Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

