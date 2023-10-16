Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of VBLT opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.77. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
