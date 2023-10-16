Velas Price Tops $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $17.07 million and approximately $769,788.84 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00033246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00023438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,511,419,350 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.