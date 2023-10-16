Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $433.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.43 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day moving average of $433.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

