Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.63.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:VCEL traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.99. 60,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,353. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.76 and a beta of 1.74.
Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.
