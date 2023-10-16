Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.03. 4,894,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,743,514. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

