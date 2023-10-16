Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.29.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at $744,249.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

