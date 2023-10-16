VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,010 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF accounts for about 12.8% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. The company had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.0863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

