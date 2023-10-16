Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion. Vista Outdoor also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 15.5 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $27.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.87. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.15. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $711.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Aegis reissued a buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

