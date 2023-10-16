Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Down to $32.80

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.80, but opened at $26.22. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 1,097,531 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 22.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $693.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,979,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,429,000 after acquiring an additional 431,617 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after acquiring an additional 420,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after purchasing an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

