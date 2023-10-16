W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.0 %

WPC stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 523,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,089. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

