W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.071 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

