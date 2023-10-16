Walken Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Walken has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Walken has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,844,196 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

