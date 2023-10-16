Waterford Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Waterford Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 0.6% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 800,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,508. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day moving average is $81.96.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

