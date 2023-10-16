Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 483 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock traded up $6.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $519.18. The stock had a trading volume of 83,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $497.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.35. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $388.94 and a 1 year high of $525.37. The stock has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

