Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys 7,725 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 165.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 2.1% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 95,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $46,873,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,801. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.60. The stock has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

