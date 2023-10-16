Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.36. 789,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,811. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.83. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

