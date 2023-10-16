Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,146,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock worth $17,388,097. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

NYSE:AJG traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $237.07. The stock had a trading volume of 99,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

