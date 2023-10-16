Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $310,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. 1,831,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,127,994. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.31.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

