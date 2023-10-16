Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $248,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.40. 465,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,136. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 202.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.